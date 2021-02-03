Columbia's snow drought continues

The airport has not reported measurable snowfall since January 2017.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The meteorological spring started Monday, so Columbia will go another winter without any measurable snowfall. Now Columbia is looking at a potential record-breaking snow drought.

As of March 1st, the Columbia airport has not had measurable snowfall since January 7, 2017. This a total of 1514 days. Even that day, it was not much snow, only a tenth of an inch. It probably was not enough to even make a small snowman.

For significant snow in Columbia, it has been even longer. The airport has not reported an inch of snow or more since February 12, 2014. As of March 1, that is a stretch of 2574 straight days without an inch of snow or more.

Unless something crazy happens this month, on June 7, we will set a record for consecutive days without an inch or more of snow on record in Columbia.

It can snow it the month of March, but it is very rare. In 2017, parts of the Midlands had a quick snow on March 12, but Columbia still missed out.

Columbia has only had measurable snowfall on record in March 16 days since 1888 – that is 16 out of 4123 possible days

The latest snow on record was March 31, 1915. The last time the Columbia had measurable snow in March, 11 years ago on March 2, 2010.