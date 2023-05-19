Lingering showers possible through the early afternoon

More sunshine is expected Saturday, along with warmer temperatures for South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands had a lot of rain Thursday. Some of that shower activity will linger through the early afternoon hours today. Saturday will be warmer as the sunshine returns to the Midlands. Some rain is possible overnight on Saturday and Sunday.

The Midlands will experience a slow clearing of the rain as a low-pressure system moves slowly northeastward offshore of South Carolina during the day and off the coast of North Carolina tonight. This means that a moist northeast wind will persist over the area for much of the day, resulting in a layer of low clouds that will hang around until mid-afternoon.

However, there is good news as the situation improves later in the afternoon and evening when drier air begins to filter in. The clearing of clouds will start earlier for the western half of the Midlands as the deep moisture follows the path of the low-pressure system.

In terms of precipitation, rain will continue this morning, but due to a very stable atmosphere, it is expected to be mostly light in intensity with a few areas of moderate rain. Rainfall amounts will likely be around a tenth of an inch or less.

As we move into tonight, conditions will continue to improve as drier air keeps moving into the area. However, with ample surface moisture from the earlier rain, there is a possibility for some clouds to develop during the early morning hours, along with some fog.

Temperature-wise, expect high temperatures this afternoon to range from the low to mid-70s. Tonight, as things cool down, lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A shower will be possible overnight and early Saturday morning as a front approaches the area.