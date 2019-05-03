BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The staff at the H.H Keziah logging and sawmill are feeling the impact of Sunday evenings storm after their tin roof was stripped away.

Luke Smith, manager of the logging and sawmill company, says he received a call Sunday evening saying pieces of the roof had begun to come off.

Smith said he arrived later on in the evening to see the condition off the roof but it wasn't until today in daylight where he was able to grasp the magnitude of the damage.

He says, "Basically there is no roof left, its all gone. Wires dangling everywhere and we're pretty much going to have to take it all down and to the ground and start all over again."

The logging and sawmill has been in the family of Smith's wife for a half of a century but he and his family say they've never experienced anything like the damage done last night.

The staff hopes to be able to rebuild the within the next couple of weeks.