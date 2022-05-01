Mild, chance for rain late Thursday

Temperatures will be a lot cooler Friday and Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weak cold front will move through the area Thursday night. This front will bring us a chance for some rain late in the day Thursday. It will be drier and cooler behind the front Friday and Saturday. The chance for rain will return to the area Sunday.

Wednesday started off with some clouds and a little light rain. The clouds gave way to sunshine later in the day. Highs climbed into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday will start off seasonably cool. Lows will be in the middle 30s under mostly clear skies. It will be mostly sunny for the daylight hours of Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 60s again.

After sunset, there will be a chance for some rain as the front moves through the area. The rain will be out of the area late Thursday or very early Friday. Temperatures will start off in the middle 30s Friday, and only warm to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The cool weather will continue into the start of the weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning are expected to fall into the middle to upper 20s. Saturday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Another system will approach the area by the second half of the weekend. Scattered showers are expected Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Before the rain moves in, highs will reach the middle to upper 60s.

Skies will clear out early in the day on Monday. Skies will become mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s.