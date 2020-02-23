COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was a nice day across the Midlands despite the cold start to the morning. Sunday will be a very similar day with temperatures a few degrees warmer in the afternoon.

Lows Sunday dropped into the upper 20s across the area under mostly clear skies. The region will remain mostly sunny throughout the day with high temperatures climbing into the low 60s.

Cloud cover will increase later in the day Sunday through the overnight hours as a front approaches the area and high pressure moves offshore.

As the area of high pressure moves away, winds will shift out of the south across South Carolina, increasing the moisture across the area.

By Monday morning, rain will be just west of the Midlands with the chance for showers increasing throughout the day.

Showers are likely late Monday into early parts of Tuesday. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out as well.

Any rain will decrease in intensity and coverage later in the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures Tuesday will be mild ahead of the cold front, with lows in the low 50s and highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday morning a stray shower cannot be ruled out as the cold front moves through, otherwise the day will be breezy as cold air begins to push into the Midlands.

By the end of the week, conditions will be dry with below normal temperatures. Low temperatures Friday and Saturday are forecast near freezing with highs in the low 50s.

