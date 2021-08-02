Rain possible tonight, more this week

The Columbia airport has gotten at least a trace of rain six out of the first seven days this month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The workweek is starting off mostly sunny and dry, but the chance for rain returns tonight. Some showers will be possible each day this week.

February has started off wet. We have had measurable rainfall four out of the first seven days. We also had a trace of rain both last Thursday and Friday.

This is not considered measurable rainfall, but there has been some rain six out of the first seven days of February. The only completely dry day was last Wednesday.

We are starting the day off dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. The clouds will build back into the area tonight. The chance for rain will return in the form of isolated, light showers.

Tuesday morning there may be a few lingering showers. Lows will start off in the middle 40s. The clouds and any rain should move out of the area by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be pleasant, in the lower 60s for highs.

Moisture returns to the area Wednesday. Showers again will be possible. Temperatures may be a little cooler with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s.

The active weather pattern will continue Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers are expected both days. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Cooler weather is forecast for the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday may only climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.