Cool, damp start to February

Sunshine should return by Tuesday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last day of January was cool and wet. February is picking up where last month left off with cool, wet conditions in the forecast for today.

The Columbia airport only made it to 48 on Sunday, it was a little warmer in the southern part of the Midlands. Orangeburg had a high of 58 degrees.

It was rainy Sunday. The Columbia airport received 0.69” of rain Sunday. Many places around the Midlands were in this same range.

The first day of February is starting off wet and cool. Some light rain will be possible this afternoon. The clouds will stick around too. High temperatures will be steady in the lower to middle 40s today.

Gradually, the clouds will decrease tonight and tomorrow. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the lower 30s.

Some sunshine is expected Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for Groundhog Day.

Temperatures will remain cool for Wednesday even with sunny skies. Temperatures will start off in the middle to upper 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s by midweek.

The clouds will increase starting Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.

The front will bring us another chance for rain starting Friday. Showers are possible Friday and Saturday. The best chance for rain appears to be Saturday.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday may climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s, but it will be cooler Sunday.

Last Month: