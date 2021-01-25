Mostly cloudy and warm today, even warmer Tuesday

Temperatures will be closer to normal starting Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An isolated shower will be possible today. Temperatures will be warmer than normal this afternoon.

Some rain moved through parts of the Midlands earlier today. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon or this evening. It will be a mild day with highs in the middle to upper 60s. With a little sunshine, some areas may reach 70 degrees.

Showers will return to the area tonight and early Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Warm air will continue to surge northward Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Even though it will be very warm Tuesday, the record high for the day should be safe. The record for January 26 is 81° set in 1950.

It will be breezy at times Tuesday. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. There may be some stronger gusts.

Rain will be likely Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain is possible. The cloud cover and the showers will help drop temperatures closer to normal.

Skies will clear out for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal. Highs should top out in the lower 50s both days.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon. The clouds will increase Saturday night.