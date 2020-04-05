COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a warm and dry weekend. Today will be warm, but there will be a chance for a few showers and storms this evening and tonight.

Most of today will be sunny and dry, but a cold front will slowly approach the area. Ahead of the front isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight.

High temperatures today will top out in the middle 80s before any rain occurs.

The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest risk level.

If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest risk will be damaging wind gusts, but widespread severe weather is not expected for our area.

Showers and a few storms will be possible through the mid-morning hours of Tuesday.

There will be a little break in the activity, then a few more showers or thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle 80s, but then things will be cooling off for the rest of the workweek and into Mother’s Day weekend.

A few showers will be possible early Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Cooler dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday.

Late Friday night or early Saturday a shower will be possible as front moves through. High temperatures over the weekend may only top out in the lower 70s.