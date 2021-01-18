A sunny, breezy MLK holiday

Temperatures will be a little warmer Tuesday with highs near 60.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly, breezy and dry weekend. Temperatures were a little below normal Saturday and Sunday, but things will be a little warmer during the workweek.

This morning was seasonably cold. Lows were in the lower 30s for most of the area. Today will be sunny, breezy and temperatures will be close to normal. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

It will be clear and cold tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and mild. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

A weak front will cross the area Wednesday. A few clouds will move through the Midlands. Highs for Wednesday will be in the upper 50s.

Rain chances return to the area Thursday. The shower activity should be light. With the clouds and rain in place, high temperatures will drop back to the middle 50s.

Forecast models have gone back and forth with the rain amounts for Friday. Regardless, there will be a chance for showers for the last day of the workweek.

If we get rain on Friday, it will be the fourth consecutive Friday we have had measurable rainfall.

Temperatures will be dependent on the cloud cover and rain. Right now, we are forecasting highs in the middle 50s. Any showers activity should be out of the area by Friday night.