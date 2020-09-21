Pleasant, dry weather continues

More cool temperatures on the way for tonight.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was cool start to the workweek. Many areas dropped into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The cooler-than-normal weather will continue for a few more days.

Monday morning was unseasonably cool across the Midlands. Columbia dropped to 53° for the second consecutive day.

It was even cooler in some locations. Cedar Creek had a low of 47 degrees. Lugoff, Newberry and Winnsboro also dropped into the upper 40s.

The dry, pleasant weather will continue for the next several days. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle 70s under sunny skies. Our average high this time of year is 84 degrees.

The fall equinox is Tuesday at 9:31 AM and our weather will continue to be fall-like.

Temperatures Tuesday will start off in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s again under mostly clear skies.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the second day of the workweek. Mild, dry weather is in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon. Highs temperatures will top out in the middle 70s.

Another cool morning is expected Wednesday. Lows will drop again into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wednesday afternoon will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Moisture will begin to return to the area towards the end of the workweek. The high pressure system that is controlling our weather will move east and the remnants of Beta move farther inland.

An isolated shower will be possible late Thursday. A few showers could move through the area Friday. However, there is some uncertainty as to how much rain will be around.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are two storm being watched and two other areas have the potential for further development.

Tropical Storm Beta is forecast to produce flooding from parts of the Texas coast to southeast Louisiana. Tropical storm force winds will spread across the Texas coast through Tuesday. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Hurricane Teddy has weakened a little. Bermuda is currently under a tropical storm warning. Teddy is expected to produce large swells along the East Coast of the US and Atlantic Canada over the next few days.

Post-Tropical Storm Paulette is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms, not far to the northeast of its center of circulation. Some development is still possible, and the system could become a tropical or subtropical storm as early as today.

The last area worth watching is located over southeastern Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and the Straits of Florida is associated with a weak frontal system.

This disturbance is forecast to move southward over central and western Cuba during the next couple of days, and then move back northward on Thursday through Saturday.