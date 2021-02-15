More rain today, sunshine returns Tuesday

Showers are likely tonight. Some storms are possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The cool, wet weather will continue today. Showers are likely tonight with a few storms possible. Sunshine returns tomorrow.

It was a very wet and cold weekend. The Columbia airport reported 1.77” of rain Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures only in the lower 40s.

It may be a few degrees warmer today, but still unseasonably cool. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. A few areas may reach the lower 50s in the southern part of the Midlands.

Light rainfall is expected this afternoon, but heavier rain will move into the area this evening and tonight.

Showers are likely. A few storms will be possible this evening and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the Midlands under a marginal risk of severe weather.

An isolated severe storm may be possible. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest risk would be damaging wind gusts and small hail.

The area will finally dry out some Tuesday as weak high pressure builds into the area. Sunshine is expected Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions are forecast for Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. The clouds will increase Wednesday evening ahead of our next system.

Showers are likely for Thursday. Some storms will be possible too. High temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 60s before the rain.