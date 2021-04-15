More clouds, not as warm today

A stray shower will be possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers moved through the Midlands earlier today. A few stray showers will be possible this afternoon. High temperatures will be closer to normal later today.

Wednesday was very warm across the Midlands. The Columbia airport had a high temperature of 87 degrees. The record on Wednesday was 90 set in 2006.

Temperatures started off in the lower to middle 60s this morning. A few light showers moved through the area. The Columbia airport reported 0.01" of rain.

Stray showers will be possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through the Midlands. Any shower activity will likely be isolated and light.

High temperatures will be in the middle 70s, closer to normal for this time of the year.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 40s for most of the Midlands. This is a little below normal for the middle of April.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be in the lower 70s for the last day of the workweek.

Clouds will build Saturday and the chance for rain will increase. Scattered showers are expected Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday should be dry, but it will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be seasonable, topping out in the middle 70s.

Pollen Forecast: