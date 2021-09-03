More dry, warm weather this week

No rain is expected over the next several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The dry, sunny weather will stick around through the workweek. Temperatures will be on a warming trend over the next few days.

The weather will remain dry and quiet through Sunday. Today will mark the fifth consecutive dry day for Columbia. This will tie the most consecutive dry days in in a row this year.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s today.

Tonight will be clear and cool. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Wednesday morning.

High pressure will shift southeast, a southwest flow will help warm temperatures even more starting tomorrow.

Warmer afternoon temperatures are expected Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 70s under sunny skies.

Temperatures may be even warmer Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in upper 70s to lower 80s.

More moisture and clouds will move into the area Sunday. High temperatures will be a little cooler Sunday afternoon. Under mostly cloudy skies temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

A few showers will be possible Monday, but a lot of rain is not expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s to start the new workweek.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m. Do not forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Pollen Levels:

Pollen levels will be on the increase this week. Tree pollen is still the main problem. That will continue through the spring months.