More heat, dry weather this week

A code orange air quality alert for ozone is in effect for most of the Midlands Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to keep our weather warm and dry. High temperatures on Sunday reached the 90° mark for the first time this season. It will be even hotter during the workweek.

Sunday was mostly sunny, hot and dry. High temperatures were in the lower 90s for most of the area. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 93 degrees. This was the first time this season we have broken the 90° mark.

The hot, dry weather will continue into the workweek. After morning lows in the middle 60s, highs will top out in the middle 90s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The record high for May 24 is 98° set 1953.

Temperatures will be even hotter Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 90s. Some areas may even hit the 100° mark. There is little chance for any significant rain during the workweek.

Gradually, high temperatures will start to drop a little. Highs will be in the middle 90s Saturday. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible.

Temperatures may be a little closer to normal Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Some showers and storms may bring some rain to the area.

Air Quality Alert:

A code orange air quality alert has been issued for parts of the Midlands. This alert is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, an ozone action day means that atmospheric conditions will likely produce unhealthy concentrations of ground level ozone air pollution.

A code orange forecast indicates that ground level ozone concentrations are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes people with lung disease, older adults and children.

Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities, especially during afternoon and early evening hours.