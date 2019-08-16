COLUMBIA, S.C. — The heat and humidity will continue over the weekend. There will be a chance for showers and storms each day.

A stationary front will continue to hang around the area. Showers and storms will be possible along and ahead of the front. The best chance for rain will be in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands.

High temperatures today will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values this afternoon will be at or near 100 degrees.

The chance for rain should decrease through the evening hours. Mostly clear skies are expected by Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be in the middle to lower 70s.

Showers and storms will be possible again Saturday afternoon. The better chance for rain will remain in the eastern and southern half of the Midlands to the coast of South Carolina. High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle 90s.

A few afternoon showers and storms are expected Sunday. High temperatures for the second half of the weekend will top out in the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Our forecast model is indicating we will see light amounts of rain through Sunday evening. The higher rainfall amounts will be along the coast.

It has been an extremely dry August. The US Drought Monitor has increased the drought status for most of the state. About 78% of South Carolina is now at least abnormally dry.

There will be more chances for rain Monday through Wednesday in the form of showers and storms. High temperatures will be close to normal, topping out in the lower 90s.