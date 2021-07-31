More heat, humidity with a chance for storms Sunday

An air quality alert is in effect for most of the Midlands. Smoke may cause hazy skies, breathing issues.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An air quality alert is in place for parts of the the Midlands. Above-normal temperatures will continue this Sunday. Heat index values will be above 100° again. A few showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon.

It was a warm, humid start to the weekend. Morning lows started off in the middle to upper 70s Saturday. Our average low temperature is 72 degrees.

Saturday was hot and humid. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 90s, but heat index values climbed into the 103 to 108° range.

Sunday morning will be partly cloudy and warm. Lows will only fall into the middle 70s. Sunday afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the middle 90s, but the humidity will make it feel hotter.

Heat index values of 98° to 104° are possible Sunday afternoon. These values are potentially dangerous to those outside for an extended period of time today. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent cooling breaks. Move to a cooler location if you feel faint or dizzy, start having muscle cramps, or display any other symptoms of heat exhaustion.

An air quality alert is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 12 p.m. Sunday. Smoke from the wildfires out west is expected to settle over the area. This may cause hazy skies and unhealthy breathing issues.

A weak frontal boundary will linger across the area Sunday. This will help spark off some afternoon showers and storms.

Severe weather is not expected, but the Storm Prediction Center does have the extreme eastern and southern Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat from any severe storm.

The workweek will be unsettled. Showers, storms, heavy rainfall is expected each day Monday through Friday.