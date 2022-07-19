More hot, humid weather today

Showers, storms will be possible during the afternoon, evening hours.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The typical summertime weather pattern will continue through at least Wednesday. A cold front will approach the area Thursday. This will bring us a slightly better chance for rain. Hot, with slightly drier weather is expected over the weekend.

Monday was hot and humid. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but with the humidity, it felt even hotter. Showers and storms formed during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms produced heavy rainfall in and around the Columbia area.

Flash flooding became an issue in downtown Columbia Monday as parts of the city received over 2 inches of rain in a relatively short period of time.

Showers and storms will be possible again this afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but any of the storms that do form, could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The Weather Prediction Center does have the area under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. If a storm were to form over an urban area, an area prone to flooding, there could be more flooding issues.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel hotter.

More afternoon showers, storms will be possible Wednesday. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Any of the storms that do form may produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Thursday a front will approach the area. This may lead to a better chance for rain and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday. If a severe storm were to develop, the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts.