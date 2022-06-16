More hot, muggy weather today

The heat and humidity will decrease in time for the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will remain above normal through at least Friday afternoon. Some rain is possible today and tomorrow. A front will move through the area early Saturday morning. This will bring some relief in the heat and the humid conditions. Temperatures will once again climb next week.

It was a hot and humid day across the region Wednesday. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 100 degrees. The record high Wednesday was 101. It will be hot and humid again this afternoon, but temperatures are not forecast to reach the triple digits today.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather today. It will be hot and humid again. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. With the humidity, heat index values may climb to 100 to 105 degrees, this is below heat advisory criteria for our area.

There will be a chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon and this evening. Any strong to severe storms that do develop could produce damaging wind gusts. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center does have most of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest risk level.

This is issued when strong to borderline severe storms are possible. Thunderstorms are expected to be limited in organization and only last a short time with a marginal risk level.

Similar conditions are forecast for Friday. Highs may reach record levels. There will be a chance for afternoon showers and storms during the heat of the day as a cold front moves through the region.

Father’s Day weekend will be dry and a little cooler. It will be noticeably less humid too. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to lower 90s. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tracking the Tropics:

An area of low pressure located inland over northeastern Nicaragua is accompanied by disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Additional development is unlikely today while the low remains inland. The system is forecast to move slowly northwestward and could emerge over the Gulf of Honduras where some development is possible by Friday.