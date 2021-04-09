More pleasant, fall-like weather today

The heat, humidity will return to the area next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will continue to dominate our weather over the weekend. Moisture will begin to return to the area for Labor Day. A few stray showers or storms will be possible Monday.

It was another pleasant, fall-like start to the day. Temperatures were in the middle 50s for most of the Midlands Saturday morning. The Columbia airport reported a low of 56 degrees. Cedar Creek reported a low of 53 degrees.

A few fair-weather clouds will be possible this afternoon, but it will be mainly sunny today. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80s. Humidity levels will remain lower-than-normal today too.

Sunday morning will be mostly clear and pleasant again. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s. A few clouds will be possible Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Sunday.

Some stray showers or storms may develop during the afternoon hours of Labor Day. A lot of rain is not expected. High temperatures will be above normal, climbing into the lower 90s.

There will be a chance for showers and storms both Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front pushes towards the area. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

High pressure will build in behind the front. The weather will be seasonable for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s under sunny skies.

We will have to watch a low that is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. It could impact our weather next week, but there is a lot of uncertainty with this system right now.

The disturbance is forecast to emerge over the southwestern or south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, and then move northward or northeast over the central Gulf of Mexico through the middle of next week.

Unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to limit development through Monday, but environmental conditions could become marginally favorable for some gradual development on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Hurricane Larry