More PM showers and storms Tuesday

The threat of severe weather is low, but storms may produce heavy downpours.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The warm, moist air mass over the area will continue to dominate the weather over the next couple of days. Showers and storms are forecast each day. Rain chances will decrease a little as we get to the end of the workweek.

We have been stuck in a typical summerlike pattern over the last few days. Showers and storms have developed in the afternoon, diminishing after we lose the daytime heating.

Rain will be possible through the overnight hours, but the coverage will decrease after sunset. Lows will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms will develop again Tuesday afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible with the storms, but severe weather is not expected. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 80s before the rain starts.

Wednesday through Sunday there will be a chance for afternoon storms each day, but the coverage will be a little less than what we have been seeing.

High temperatures Wednesday through Sunday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will be gradually increasing too, climbing into the upper 90s by Thursday.

Today is the 2672 straight day Columbia has not had an inch or more of snow. That is a new all-time record for Columbia.

The last time Columbia received an inch or more of snow was February 12, 2014. That day the airport reported 2.1" of snow.

Tracking the Tropics:

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by Thursday or Friday.