More PM showers, storms expected today

Highs will be in the lower 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and storms moved across the Midlands Sunday. We are expecting more afternoon showers and storms today. It will be hot and humid this afternoon. A summer-like pattern is expected for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

It was a hot and humid Sunday. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 96 degrees, but with the humidity, it felt like the triple digits. Showers and storms formed in the afternoon and evening hours. The Columbia airport reported 0.79” of rain. So far for the month of July, the airport has gotten 2.03” of rain. That is over 1.50” above normal at this point of the month.

Today a surface boundary will be in the area, this will be the focus point of the rain today. Showers and storms will develop this afternoon. We are not expecting widespread severe weather, but if a strong or severe storm were to form, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

Excessive rainfall is possible across the Midlands with any of the slow-moving storms. This could lead to some flash flooding in some areas. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s before the rain forms.

It will be a little drier Tuesday, but there will still be the chance for a few pop-up storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Some afternoon storms are possible Wednesday too. Highs will top out in the middle 90s.

Thursday through Sunday will be your typical summer-like weather pattern. A few storms will be possible each day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: