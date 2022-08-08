More rain possible this afternoon

The weekend is forecast to be a little cooler and less humid.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scattered showers and storms are anticipated later today. Weak high pressure will build back into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. The weekend is forecast to be a little cooler and less humid.

More showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon through the evening. Severe weather is not anticipated, but if a strong storm were to form, the greatest threat would be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Before the rain moves in, highs will reach the lower 90s, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

Weak high pressure will be in control Tuesday through Wednesday. The shower and thunderstorm activity will be a little lower compared to today. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s through Wednesday.

The pattern will start to chance Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. Showers and storms are projected Thursday. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe, but this will depend on the timing of the front. Highs will be in the lower 90s Thursday afternoon.

A few showers and storms may be possible in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the last day of the workweek.

Modified Canadian high pressure will build into the area for the weekend. Drier, slightly cooler temperatures will be in place Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 60s.

