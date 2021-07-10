More rain possible today, Friday

High temperatures will be close to normal through the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The unsettled weather pattern will continue through the workweek. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible each day. High temperatures will be close to normal for this time of the year.

We had numerous showers and a few storms Wednesday. Before the rain moved in, high temperatures climbed into upper 70s and lower 80s for many locations. Columbia reported a high of 81 degrees. The airport also got 0.61” of rain.

More showers and a few storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Severe weather is not anticipated, but heavy downpours will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70 to lower 80s.

Showers and storms will be possible Friday. High temperatures will once again be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers are expected Saturday, some of the forecast models have been backing off the chances for rain. We will still leave at least a chance for some showers in the forecast for early Saturday. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Drier air will filter into the area during the afternoon hours of Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

Dry weather should hang around through Wednesday. High temperatures may be a little warmer than normal with more sunshine.

Looking Ahead:

The 8-14 temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, indicates that temperatures will likely be above normal through mid-October.

At least through October 20, fall-like weather is not expected.

Tracking the Tropics:

A weak area of low pressure located about 100 miles off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Strong upper-level winds should limit significant tropical or subtropical development during the next few days while the low moves northeast at about 5 mph off the coasts of the Carolinas.