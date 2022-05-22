More rain, storms possible this afternoon

Excessive rainfall, flash flooding could be an issue with any of the storms that do form today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More showers and storms are possible this afternoon and this evening. Rain is likely Monday as a cold front approaches the area. The chance for rain will stick around through most of the workweek. Temperatures will begin to warm back up by Thursday.

Some heavy rain impacted the area Saturday. About two inches of rain fell over a short period of time over Columbia. This caused flooding in the Five Points area and parts of the Vista too.

The Columbia airport officially received 1.22” of rain Saturday. The downtown airport got 1.75” of rain. Both locations had high temperatures in the upper 80s, before the rain moved in.

More showers, storms possible this afternoon and this evening. The rain chances will stick around for most of the workweek.

More rain is possible this afternoon and this evening. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a marginal risk of severe weather. This is the lowest risk level. This is issued when strong to borderline severe storms are possible.

Thunderstorms are expected to be limited in organization and only last a short time with a marginal risk level. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop today, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

Excessive rainfall could be an issue with any of the storms that do form. The Weather Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for flash flooding. The places most at risk will be the ones that already have saturated soils.

Numerous showers, storms are forecast for Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front is in the area. Excessive rainfall again could be an issue as heavy rainfall is expected. There could be a threat of flash flooding from the thunderstorms that setup along the front.

More rain is possible Tuesday through Thursday. The rain chances start to decrease Friday and Saturday.

