More rain today, some drier air for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The unsettled weather pattern will continue through the early Saturday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be today and part of the weekend. High temperatures will be close to normal for this time of the year.

We had some rain move across the area Thursday. The shower activity was light for most of the Midlands. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 70s Thursday. The Columbia airport reported a high of 77 degrees and only a trace of rain.

Rain will continue to develop across the area today. The clouds will stick around too. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s today.

Severe weather is not expected today or tonight, but heavy rainfall will be possible. Low temperatures overnight will fall into the middle to upper 60s. Our normal low temperature this time of the year is closer to the middle 50s.

Showers will be possible early Saturday, but some drier air will work its way into the region. The rain should end from west to east through Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Dry weather is forecast for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for the second half of the weekend.

The mostly sunny, dry weather will continue Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s through Thursday.

Looking Ahead:

The 8-14 temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, indicates that temperatures will likely be above normal through mid-October.

At least through October 21, fall-like weather is not expected.

Tracking the Tropics:

An area of low pressure located more than 150 miles off the coast of South Carolina is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the east of the center of circulation. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any significant tropical or subtropical development during the next day or two.

By Sunday, environmental conditions could become marginally conducive for some subtropical development of the low.

By early next week, the low is expected to interact with a frontal boundary, which should end the opportunity for any subtropical or tropical formation.