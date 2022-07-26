More seasonably hot, humid July weather

Isolated showers, thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early this evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Isolated showers, thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early this evening. It will be another hot, humid day across the Midlands. Temperatures will be heating up this week as the rain chances decrease. Showers and storms will become more likely by the weekend as a front approaches the area.

Monday was a hot and humid day across the Midlands. Most of the area had highs in the lower 90s, but with the mugginess, it felt even hotter. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 92 degrees. The airport only had a trace of rain, but other areas got a lot of shower and thunderstorm activity.

The Bermuda high will shift west. This will lead to hotter temperatures and drier weather. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible this afternoon. Our forecast model has the slightly better chance for rain along and north of I-20. If any storms do form, gusty winds and heavy downpours will be the greatest threat.

High temperatures this afternoon will be seasonably hot, topping off in the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel even hotter this afternoon. Heat index values will likely be above 100 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot, humid, and mostly dry. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on people who may not be able to take care of themselves. When possible, reschedule activities to the early morning or late evening hours.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.