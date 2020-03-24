COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday has been a rainy day across the Midlands.

The chance for showers and storms continues overnight into early Wednesday morning, before much nicer weather returns Wednesday afternoon.

A warm front lifting north across the Southeast caused the widespread showers and storms on Tuesday.

Hail was reported across the Midlands and lightning was the reported cause of a fire in Northeast Columbia.

There will be a brief break in the rain and storms Tuesday evening once the warm front lifts north.

Another round of storms is possible overnight as a cold front quickly moves through the area.

WLTX

The Midlands remain under a marginal risk of severe weather through Wednesday morning, which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

The biggest risks with any storms remain heavy downpours and some isolated damaging hail.

WLTX

Most of the rain will have cleared by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

RELATED: Local Forecast

RELATED: How to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

The end of the work week will remain mostly sunny and very warm. By Friday and Saturday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90º.

WLTX