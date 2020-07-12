More showers possible later today

Temperatures will be moderating over the next several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The workweek started off wet and cool early Monday, there will be more rain chances this afternoon.

It was a pleasant weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday topped off in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures today will be a little cooler. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Another disturbance will swing through the area later today. There will be a chance for some rain this afternoon and this evening.

The disturbance will move east of the area late this evening bringing any remaining rain to an end with clouds diminishing overnight.

Temperatures early Tuesday will drop into the upper 20 and lower 30s.

Tuesday afternoon will likely be our coolest day of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will likely be our coldest morning of the week. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather through Friday. Temperatures will gradually moderate through the week.

Highs Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 50s. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be even warmer.

There will be a chance for some rain over the weekend, but there is some uncertainty in the forecast. Right now, we will keep a few showers in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking Ahead:

Temperatures are expected to be above normal for most of the country during the the 8-14 day period according to the Climate Prediction Center.

The outlook from December 14 through 20 keeps things warmer-than-normal for the Midlands.