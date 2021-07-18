More showers, storms Monday

The threat of severe weather is low, but flash flooding may occur with the stronger storms.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weak front will move into the area. This will bring us more chances for showers and storms through Tuesday. Some slightly drier air will move into the area by midweek. Temperatures will warm up as the opportunity for showers decrease.

It was another hot and humid day across the Midlands. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but it was still a little below our normal high temperature of 93 degrees.

Showers and storms developed in the heat of the day. A few of the storms were strong. Trees were down along I-95 in Clarendon County from the storms. Some limbs were also reported down along Leesburg Road in Richland County.

A few showers, storms will be possible through the overnight hours, but the coverage should decrease as we go through the night. Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the lower 70s.

More rain is expected Monday. The threat of severe weather is small, but heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal to slight risk for flash flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

The rain and clouds will help keep temperatures down on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s for the Midlands.

The rain chances will be lower Wednesday and Thursday. A few storms will be possible both days, but some sunshine is expected too. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday through Sunday will be seasonably hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible each day.

Tracking the Tropics:

The tropics are quiet. No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days.

So far, we have had five named storms in the Atlantic. All three of the named storms that made landfall have moved through South Carolina.