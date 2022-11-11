More showers, a few storms possible today

The weekend will be mainly sunny and noticeably cooler Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers along with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds will continue through today as Tropical Depression Nicole moves through the region. Clearing skies along with much cooler air and drier weather will move into the area late Saturday through Monday. The next best chance for rain after today will be Tuesday.

Most of the Midlands was under a tornado watch earlier today. The watch has been cancelled for the Midlands. We also had a couple of tornado warnings. A warning was issued for parts of Calhoun, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland counties, but no damage has been reported. The National Weather Service in Columbia is planning to survey those areas for possible tornado damage.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Midlands through 7 p.m. this evening. Winds out of the southeast at 15 to 20 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

The winds will begin to weaken later this evening. The rain will move out as well. Nicole will be picked up by a trough and it will quickly move out the area. Skies will clear overnight. Lows Saturday morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs are expected to top out in the middle 70s. A front will move through the area late Saturday. This will bring in some unseasonably cool air to the Midlands. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Canadian high pressure will continue to build into the region for the second half of the weekend and dominate much of the eastern US through Monday. This will keep cold air in place with temperatures well below normal.