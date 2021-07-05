More showers, storms today

The summer-like pattern will continue over the next seven days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected Sunday afternoon. The typical summer-like weather pattern will continue over the next seven days. Temperatures will remain near normal to a little above normal through Saturday.

There were a few afternoon showers and storms across the Midlands Saturday. High temperatures climbed into the middle to upper 80s.

Saturday started off mostly cloudy and mild. Lows were in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the area. High temperatures climbed into the middle to upper 80s. Some areas got in on the rain, other areas remained dry.

Sunday will be a lot like Saturday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon. Some heavy downpours will be possible, but we are not expecting severe weather.

The airmass will remain humid, afternoon showers and storms will still be possible for the workweek.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s both days.

The rain chances will be slightly lower Wednesday through Saturday, but there will still be a chance for afternoon storms each day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some locations may hit the middle 90s by Thursday.

Tracking the Tropics:

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but as of this weekend, no tropical activity is expected over the next five days.