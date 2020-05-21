COLUMBIA, S.C. — The chance for rain and storms continues through the end of the work week across the Midlands, with an isolated chance of storms continuing into the holiday weekend.

An isolated shower or storm is possible Thursday night through Friday morning, with fog developing overnight.

Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s Friday morning. A few isolated showers are possible Friday morning.

The afternoon will be warm with temperatures climbing to the mid 80s. The best chance for storms will be Friday afternoon into the evening.

Depending on where the storms line up, another quarter of an inch of rain to around an inch are possible.

The entire Midlands are under a marginal risk of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening.

The greatest risk if a storm forms is of damaging wind gusts. Some small hail or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but are not the biggest concern.

The upper level area of low pressure that caused the widespread rain this week will move off the coast over the weekend, letting a ridge of high pressure move in and keep our weather more calm than it has been.

Despite the area of high pressure, a few storms cannot be ruled out over Memorial Day Weekend.

The weather will feel very summer-like, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and a few pop up storms possible.

