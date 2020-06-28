More storms possible Sunday afternoon, evening

Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a stormy end to Saturday night across portions of the Midlands, Sunday morning is starting off mostly dry and with some sunshine.

Sunday afternoon will be very similar to Saturday, with some evening storms possible across the Midlands and high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s.

We are also tracking the Saharan Air Layer, which brought dusty conditions and decreased air quality to the Southeast this weekend.

The hazy and dusty conditions will slowly diminish, but anyone with respiratory health problems should avoid time outdoors on Sunday, as air quality levels are still reduced.

The entire state is under an air quality alert because of the dust through noon on Sunday.

Skies will be hazy and partly sunny for most of the day. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s.

Winds will also be breezy with gusts near 20 mph.

The chance for thunderstorms increases late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

The Midlands are under a marginal risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Similar to Saturday, the biggest risk with any storm that forms will be the potential for damaging winds.

The trend of pop up storms will continue on Monday.