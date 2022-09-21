More summer-like South Carolina temperatures today

Record highs are possible Thursday, but Friday will be much cooler, with fall-like conditions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather over the next few days. It will be another hot, summer-like day across the area. Record high temperatures are possible Thursday. A cold front will cross the area Thursday. This will bring in cooler air for Friday and for the start of the weekend.

The workweek has been sunny and hot. Highs were in the lower 90s Tuesday. Columbia had a high temperature of 94 degrees. This morning was seasonably mild. Lows fell into the middle to upper 60s under clear skies. Aiken, Newberry, and Manning reported lows of 64 degrees. Columbia also dropped to 64 degrees.

This afternoon will be sunny and hotter than yesterday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. Our average high this time of the year is 85 degrees. The record high for today is 98° last hit in 2010. It will be clear and mild overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday’s record high is 96 degrees. This was set in 2010. That record could be in jeopardy as highs will reach the middle 90s under sunny conditions.

A cold front will move through the region late in the day on Thursday. This front will bring in some much-cooler air for the Midlands. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It will likely be breezy Friday too, as the cooler air spills into the state.