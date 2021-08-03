More sunshine, warmer temperatures

Pollen levels will be increasing this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a dry and cool weekend, temperatures will be warming up this week as high pressure builds over the area. Pollen levels will be increasing too.

It was cold start to the day. Many areas dropped into the middle 20s to lower 30s. Columbia reported a low of 26 degrees. Sumter had a low of 29 degrees.

The weather will remain dry and quiet over the next several days. Sunny skies will stick around today. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and cool. Lows will be in the middle to lower 30s Tuesday morning.

Warmer weather is expected Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

High pressure will shift offshore, a southwest flow will help warm temperatures even more by the middle of the week.

Highs Wednesday will be in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.Temperatures may be even warmer Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in middle 70s to lower 80s.

More moisture will move into the area Sunday. There will be a small chance for some rain. Highs will be a little cooler for the second half of the weekend.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m. Set your clock ahead one hour before going to be Saturday night.

Pollen Levels:

Pollen levels will be on the increase this week. Tree pollen is still the main problem. That will continue through the spring months.