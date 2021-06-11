Clouds decrease, a little warmer Sunday

Warmer weather is expected to return to the area for the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The clouds will move out of the area Sunday as a coastal low moves away from the Southeast. High pressure will build in. Temperatures will warmup over the next several days.

It was a chilly and windy start to the weekend. Parts of the area got some rain, other areas stayed dry. Most of the shower activity was along and east of I-95.

A few showers will be possible overnight, especially in the eastern and southern half of the state. Lows overnight will be in the middle to upper 40s.

The coastal low that kept the state overcast and cool Saturday will continue to move away from the area. Some sunshine should return to the Midlands Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. it will still be breezy with winds coming from the north at 10 to 15 mph with some higher gusts.

The workweek will start off cold with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Monday afternoon will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Temperatures will be even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 70s both days.

A few more clouds are possible on Veterans Day. Some rain may move through the area late Thursday into early Friday. Highs will be in the lower 70s both days.

Looking Ahead:

According to the Climate Prediction Center, cooler-than-normal weather conditions are expected across the South November 14-20.