More unseasonably warm weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very warm start to the workweek. Temperatures will remain warm over the next several days. There will be a chance for showers starting by midweek. The chance for rain will hang around Wednesday through Sunday.

Temperatures warmed into the middle 70s across the Midlands Monday. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 76 degrees. The record for December 27 is 77° set in 1971.

Tuesday morning will be warm with lows in the middle to upper 50s. There may be some patchy fog early in the day, but the fog will mix out by midmorning Tuesday.

Tuesday will be warm again. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. The record high in Columbia is 80 degrees set in 2015.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. There will be a small chance for an isolated shower or two. Highs will remain in the middle 70s.

The warm weather will stick around Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 70s. There will be a chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm Thursday.

A few showers will be possible Friday, but there will be a better chance for rain Saturday and Sunday as a stronger cold front approaches the area.

The rain will be out the area by Monday, temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

The cool weather will not last long, warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to return to the area January 4 through January 10.

