COLUMBIA, S.C. — The August-like weather will continue through the next several days. There will be a chance for storms each day. It will continue to be hot and humid.

Showers and storms are expected to develop in the Upstate and in the Lowcountry of South Carolina later today.

Outflow boundaries from the storms in the Upstate and the Lowcountry may help spark off some thunderstorms in the Midlands later in the afternoon through the evening hours.

High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 90s before any showers or storms move through.

The threat of severe weather is low, but any storm that does form could produce locally heavy downpours. Any shower or thunderstorm activity should diminish after we lose the daytime heating.

More showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday. The rain will be hit and miss. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 90s.

A front will approach the are by the end of the workweek. There will be an increased chance for rain Friday. Scattered showers and storms are expected. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

We could use a lot more rain. The Columbia airport has not received measurable rainfall since August 11. So far the month, the airport has only gotten 0.14" of rain.