More warm, unsettled weather Thursday

If a strong or severe storm does develop, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will continue to be warm over the next several days. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. More rain is possible Friday through Sunday. It will be noticeably cooler for the start of the new workweek.

Wednesday was warm again. Highs hit the middle and upper 70s. The Columbia airport reported a high of 77 degrees. That was just off the record high of 78 set in 1984.

Temperatures will start off very warm Thursday morning. Lows will be in the lower to middle 60s. Our normal low this time of the year is closer to 35 degrees.

Showers are expected, some storms will be possible Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but if a strong or severe storm does develop, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

Morning showers and a few storms may move through the area before sunrise. There may be a few more showers and storms Thursday afternoon in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s Thursday.

There will be a chance for some rain Friday afternoon and Friday evening. High temperatures will be in middle to upper 70s for the last day of 2021.

Some afternoon storms will be possible Saturday. Highs will be well-above normal topping out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The record high for January 1 is 80° set in 1985.