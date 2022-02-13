Mostly cloudy, a few stray showers possible today

Sunshine returns to the Midlands Monday and temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few light, isolated showers will be possible today. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler than Saturday. Sunshine returns to the Midlands Monday and temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek. The chance for rain will return to the area Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through the area today. A few light, stray showers will be possible across the Midlands. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the middle 50s for the second half of the weekend.

Cooler, drier air will spill into the area tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20 to lower 30s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Valentine’s Day will be sunny and cool. Under lots of sunshine, high temperatures Monday will be in the middle 50s. Temperatures will be cold Monday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will begin to moderate. Highs will be seasonable, topping out in the lower 60s for the second day of the workweek.

It will be even warmer Wednesday as highs climb into the middle to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A strong cold front is going to approach the area Thursday. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures are forecast to hit the middle 70s.

Showers and some thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. There could be some severe weather, but it is too far out to know the details as of now.

The rain should move out of the area early Friday. Saturday is forecast to be dry.