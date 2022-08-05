Mostly cloudy, cool Mother's Day weather

Mostly sunny skies will return to the Midlands Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be mostly cloudy and cooler today, but mostly sunny skies will return to the Midlands Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the workweek. The next best chance for rain comes near the end of the workweek as an upper-level low develops.

Saturday there were a few stray showers. Temperatures topped off in the middle to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. The Columbia airport reported a high of 78 degrees. The weather will be quiet today. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures are forecast to only hit the middle to upper 60s. A few areas may reach the 70° mark, but temperatures will be below normal.

Skies will clear out tonight and into Monday morning. This will allow our temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 40s Monday morning. It will be a chilly start to the workweek.

Monday afternoon, high pressure will build into the region. It will be a mainly sunny and a pleasant day with temperatures topping out in the middle 70s. That is still below our average high of 82 degrees.

Tuesday through Thursday, high temperatures will be near normal. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers may form late in the day on Thursday as an upper-level low develops. It is expected to drift west and bring a good chance for showers and storms to the state Friday.