Mostly cloudy, cooler today

Rain returns to the area tonight. Rain is likely Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a dry and warm weekend. High temperatures were in the middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It will be cooler today and the chance for rain will increase tonight.

We started off mild this morning. Temperatures were in the middle 60s earlier today. Some cooler air is moving into the Midlands. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Showers will be possible later this evening and tonight. Rain will be likely after midnight. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Rain will fall throughout the day Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s Tuesday, but temperatures may be a little cooler in the northern Midlands.

Showers will continue to be possible Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

A front will approach the area Thursday. There may be a chance for some severe weather across South Carolina.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the state in the severe weather outlook for Thursday. Right now, damaging wind gusts appear to be the great threat, if any severe weather occurs.

Behind Thursday’s front, drier, cooler air will move into the area. The dry conditions will carry us through the weekend.

Highs on Friday will be in the middle 60s. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Pollen Forecast: