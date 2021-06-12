Mostly cloudy, cooler Tuesday

Rain will be possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will push through the area during the overnight hours. It will be noticeably cooler Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will return to the area late Tuesday through early Wednesday. More rain will be possible later in the workweek into the weekend.

It was a warm start to the workweek. Temperatures climbed into the lower and middle 70s. The Columbia airport had a high temperature of 74 degrees. The average high for December 6 is 61 degrees.

A few sprinkles will be possible during the overnight hours. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures will not warm up much during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s Tuesday.

A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible Tuesday, but a lot of rain is not forecast. The rain chances will increase late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Showers will be possible through the late morning hours of Wednesday. Models have indicated up to 0.75 inches of rain is possible for a few areas. Any rain will be a welcome sight. It has been very dry over the past few months. Drought conditions continue to spread South Carolina.

Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures are expected, but Friday will be warmer. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 60s with a small chance for rain.