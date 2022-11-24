Mostly cloudy, cooler with some rain possible for Thanksgiving

Rain is likely Friday, but Saturday should be mainly dry. Rain returns late Saturday and into Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The clouds will continue to increase today. Skies will be mostly cloudy. A few light showers or sprinkles will be possible this afternoon, but measurable rainfall is not expected. Rain is likely Friday as moisture moves towards the area. Saturday will be mostly dry, but the rain returns Sunday.

Wednesday was mostly sunny and warm. Highs were in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The clouds started to return early this morning. Winds will be out of the northeast today. Temperatures will be cooler today under mostly cloudy skies. Look for highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

A few light showers or sprinkles will be possible this afternoon and tonight, but Friday we will have the better chance for rain. Showers are likely during the morning through the early afternoon hours. Some heavy downpours will be possible.

A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, especially in the southern half of the Midlands. Highs will be around 60 in Columbia, cooler towards the north, warmer in the southern Midlands. Skies will clear as a front moves through the area Friday evening.

Saturday will start off mainly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s during the afternoon, but clouds will start to build back into the area late in the day. Rain will spread across the Midlands Saturday night through early Sunday. Some thunderstorms will be possible Sunday morning.

The rain will move out early in the day. Skies will clear during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.