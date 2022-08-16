Mostly cloudy, isolated showers, storms today

A stationary front will remain across the area today. Temperatures will be a little below normal.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A stationary front will remain across the area today. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for this afternoon. A few showers, thunderstorms will be possible, especially in the southern half of the Midlands. The unsettled weather pattern will continue over the next seven days.

Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Midlands Monday evening. Before the rain moved in, high temperatures were in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The Columbia airport had a high temperature of 91 degrees.

Today will be a little cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but the activity will be isolated.

The clouds will stick around Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. There will be a chance for some rain. The chance for rain will be a little higher in the southern half of the Midlands.

Rain is likely Thursday. High temperatures will be even lower with the clouds and rain. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The chance for showers and storms will continue into the weekend. High temperatures will begin to return closer to normal.

Tracking the Tropics:

A tropical wave over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is forecast to move across Central America over the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.