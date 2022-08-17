Mostly cloudy, some rain today with below-normal highs

A front will remain stalled to our south through the end of the week. This will keep the rain chances around.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A front will remain stalled to our south through the end of the week. The front will lift back to the north this weekend. There will be a chance for rain each day. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal with the rain and clouds in place.

It was mostly cloudy Tuesday. There was a little rainfall. Temperatures were in the upper 70s to the lower 80s yesterday. Today will be similar. Skies will be mostly cloudy. There will be a chance for some rain throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

Some light rain is possible tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s. The chance for rain will increase through the day Thursday. Showers will be likely. A few thunderstorms will be possible. Severe weather is not expected, but some heavy downpours could produce flash flooding.

About half of the Midlands is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Areas along and south of I-20 are under this risk, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Flash floods are rare events at any one specific location, and, therefore, the chance of a flash flood is low even when forecasters are confident that flash flooding will occur within an area.

When forecasters announce risk areas by placing a contour on an excessive rainfall graphic, they are expecting at least some flash flooding to occur within the contour.

All the Midlands is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall Friday. Highs will again be in the lower 80s with the clouds and rain in place.