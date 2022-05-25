Mostly cloudy, warm Wednesday weather

Today will be mostly dry. Rain chances increase Thursday through Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Quiet weather is expected today with little chance for any rain. Rain chances will increase Thursday afternoon. Showers and a few storms are likely Friday. The Memorial Day weekend will be drier and turning warmer. High temperatures are expected to return to summer-like levels next week.

It was a pleasant start to the day. Temperatures were in the middle 60s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will stick around for most of the day, but the chance for rain is very small. There may be a stray shower around, but most of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will be near normal this afternoon, topping out in the middle 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 60s again Thursday morning. A front will approach the area later in the day. Showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, especially in the western half of the state.

The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the Midlands under a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday. This is the lowest risk level. This is issued when strong to borderline severe storms are possible.

Thunderstorms are expected to be limited in organization and only last a short time with a marginal risk level. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop today, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

Showers and storms are likely for Friday, especially during the morning through the early afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the Midlands under a slight risk of severe weather Friday.

This is the second lowest risk level. This is issued when scattered severe storms are possible. Short-lived, isolated severe storms are not expected be widespread, but may still form and produce some damage and large hail.

Some lingering rain is possible late Friday afternoon and Friday evening, but the threat of severe weather will be gone. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

High pressure will begin to build over the southeast over the weekend. The Memorial Day weekend is expected to be mostly dry. High temperatures will gradually increase.

