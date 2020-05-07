Mostly sunny and hot Sunday, unsettled weather for the work week

An isolated storm is possible Sunday afternoon, with a better chance for storms during the week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another typical summertime day is in store for Sunday across the Midlands. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s in the afternoon with the high humidity making it feel even hotter.

An isolated pop up storm is possible in the afternoon, although most people will remain dry.

There is a bigger shift in the pattern for the work week, with moisture increasing across the Southeast and daily chances for showers and storms.

The chance for rain will increase throughout the day on Monday, with a better chance for storms throughout the day on Tuesday.

Increased cloud coverage and rain will lead to temperatures trending below normal for the first half of the week.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. The average for the beginning of July is 93 degrees.