Mostly sunny, hot, humid Wednesday weather

The warmer-than-normal temperatures will continue through Friday. The next best chance for rain is Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be another hot, humid day across the Midlands with highs in the middle 90s. Temperatures will continue to heat up this week as the chance for rain decreases. Showers and storms will become more likely by the weekend as a front approaches the area.

Tuesday was a hot and humid day across the Midlands. Most of the area had highs in the lower to middle 90s, but with the mugginess, it felt even hotter. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 94 degrees. The airport did not have any rain, but other areas got some shower and thunderstorm activity.

The Bermuda high will continue to shift west. This will lead to hotter temperatures and drier weather. Widespread rain is not expected today, but it is July, so if any storms do form, gusty winds and heavy downpours will be the greatest threat.

High temperatures this afternoon will be hot, topping off in the lower to middle 90s. The humidity will make it feel even hotter this afternoon. Heat index values will likely be above 100 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be hot, humid, and mostly dry. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on people who may not be able to take care of themselves. When possible, reschedule activities to the early morning or late evening hours.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.